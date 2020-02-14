Man in Critical Condition After Chase from Tulsa to Muskogee Ends in Crash

A man is in critical condition after leading authorities on a chase from Tulsa to Muskogee that ended in a rollover crash.

The Tulsa Police Department said the man was in a stolen 2007 Ford Focus last night around 8 at the Red Roof Inn near Admiral Boulevard and Sheridan Road, and he drove off when an officer tried to stop him.

The chase went from surface streets to the Broken Arrow Expressway to the Muskogee Turnpike, with TPD's helicopter taking over the chase near the turnpike entrance.

The pursuit ended on Highway 69 when an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper’s vehicle intervention maneuver caused the suspect to leave the road and roll two and a half times.

The 49-year-old man was airlifted to Saint Francis. His identity is being withheld until TPD completes his arrest.

TPD said the man stole the car earlier yesterday from Edison Street and Gilcrease Museum Road when the driver left the keys in it while running into a liquor store.