Man Dies After Being Shot by Police at West Tulsa QuikTrip

A 29-year-old man has died after he was shot by Tulsa police early Wednesday morning at a QuikTrip.

Police say the man came into the QuikTrip at 23rd Street and Southwest Boulevard around 2:20 a.m. and pulled a gun on the store's armed security guard.

Police say the man did not comply with officers' commands when they arrived, and he was shot by multiple officers.

The man was reportedly alert and speaking to officers and paramedics when he was taken to the hospital. He died at the hospital later in the morning.

The QuikTrip was closed as officers processed the scene.