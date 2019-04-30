Man Fatally Shot in Parking Lot of Walgreens at 15th and Lewis

A man is dead after being shot by a teenager in the parking lot of a midtown Walgreens Monday night, apparently in self-defense.

Tulsa police said the man, who has not been identified, began arguing with the teen and a woman sitting in a car at the store, located at 1440 S Lewis Ave.

The man walked away, then came back with a knife, and police say the teen grabbed a gun and shot the man several times, accidentally shooting himself in the hand, too.

The teenager's injuries are not serious. The killing is Tulsa's 21st homicide of 2019.