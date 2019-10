An Oklahoma City man is killed in a Tulsa auto pedestrian crash. It happened on I-44 Saturday afternoon about 3:30. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the wreck was near 49th West Avenue.

Killed was 61-year-old Perry Killian. EMSA says he was dead at the scene after being struck by a pick-up truck. There is no word as to why Killian was in the middle of the expressway.