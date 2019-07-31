Man Killed in Mid-Town Parking Lot; No Charges Expected

Tulsa Police are investigating an overnight murder at a popular mid-town hamburger stand. A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of the 14th and South Peoria What-A-Burger.

Police questioned a man about the shooting and then released him. Witnesses told police the two men had been arguing prior to the shooting.

Police found numerous shell casing in the parking lot. Homicide Detective Brandon Watkins says the victim of the shooting was armed and appeared to be the aggressor. No names have been released.