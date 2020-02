A man suspected of shooting at Fort Gibson police earlier this week is dead after being shot by law enforcement in Tahlequah.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says troopers were helping the U-. .Marshals look for 30-year-old James Thompson yesterday. They found him riding in a car near Allen Road on Highway 51.

OHP says when they stopped the car, Thompson ran across a field, and shots were fired.

It’s not clear whether Thompson fired at officers.