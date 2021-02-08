Manufacturing Industry Growth Continues In Oklahoma's Nine-State Region

By 1 hour ago

Credit Pxhere

Manufacturing is off to a strong start in 2021 in a nine-state region that includes Oklahoma.

Creighton University economist Ernie Goss said the Mid-America Business Conditions Index continues to outpace U.S. growth.

"This month, it was a healthy — a very healthy — 67.3, and that’s up from December’s pretty strong 64.1. So, it was a very good reading. We’re still down from pre-COVID levels, but boy, we’re moving in the right direction," Goss said.

Numbers above 50 on the 0 to 100 scale indicate economic growth, and the regional index has now been in growth territory for eight straight months after falling to its lowest level in 11 years in April. 

Oklahoma’s overall index in January was 65.4, up 9.5 points from December. But that was better than just three other states in the region: Kansas, Missouri, and South Dakota.

Depsite strong signs of growth, there are still lingering problems from the COVID-19 pandemic to contend with.

"Three of four [supply managers] … named worker absences as their No. 1 problem that their company has encountered. Six of 10 identified vendor business stoppage. Now, that’s a real problem, of course, when you have a stoppage of supplies into your company," Goss said.

Goss expects as vaccines become more available, COVID-related issues will become less of a problem.

Oklahoma’s manufacturing employment is up just 900 jobs, or 0.7%, from a September low point. Goss expects, however, that growth rate will improve in the months ahead.

Tags: 
Oklahoma Economy
Manufacturing
COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

Related Content

Survey: Economic Growth Continues But Slowing In Mid-America Region

By Jan 7, 2021
Pxhere

A monthly manufacturing survey shows economic growth continuing in a nine-state region that includes Oklahoma, but surging coronavirus cases are starting to put a damper on expectations.

The latest Mid-America Business Conditions Index out of Creighton University showed regional growth continuing to outpace the U.S. as a whole, but it dropped for a second straight month after a six-month climb, falling from 69 to 64.1.

Numbers above 50 on the zero to 100 scale indicate economic growth.

Brexit An Opportunity For Oklahoma's Economy, OSU Trade Experts Say

By Dec 29, 2020
U.K. Prime Minister's Office

Brexit -- the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union -- could be an opportunity to grow Oklahoma's export economy, according to researchers at Oklahoma State University.

“Oklahoma policymakers and businesses need to be ready to take advantage of this shift,” said Andrew Ranson, director of OSU's Wes Watkins Center for International Trade Development (CITD). “Oklahoma can make strong gains in trade if we are ready to capitalize on this opportunity.”

Coronavirus Strain Commonly Called 'Brazil Variant' Confirmed In Oklahoma

By Feb 5, 2021
NIAID-RML

While experts have suspected the presence of coronavirus variants in Oklahoma for several weeks, one has now been confirmed.

A woman with a history of travel tested positive for the P.1 variant of the virus, commonly referred to as the Brazil variant, State Epidemiologist Dr. Jared Taylor said Friday. Reports indicate it may be more transmissible and better able to dodge antibodies, meaning it can reinfect COVID survivors and make vaccines somewhat less effective.