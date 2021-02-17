Marshall Brewing Taproom Largely Spared From Fire At Office Supply Company Next Door

Firefighters battle a blaze at Fischer Brothers Office Supply on Tuesday afternoon, next door to the Marshall Brewing Taproom.
Credit Gabe Graveline / Tulsa Fire Department

An iconic Tulsa brewery survived a close call.

The Tulsa Fire Department responded to a three-alarm fire around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Fischer Brothers Office Supply near Sixth Street and Utica Avenue, right next door to the Marshall Brewing Taproom. Owner and Brewmaster Eric Marshall said there are some holes in the wall behind the bar along with smoke and water damage, but from his understanding, firefighters turned their attention to saving the taproom once the neighboring building was lost.

"One of the guys apologized to me that they couldn’t do more, and I was, like, 'You literally kept my building from catching on fire. Like, I don’t know how you could have done more,'" Marshall said.

There were no customers in the taproom at the time. It was closed due to weather conditions, and it will remain closed for a while.

"All the local breweries have reached out with support. A couple of the other guys have reached out to offer up trying to give us space in their taproom to operate a little popup if we can get something like that going," Marshall said.

Marshall Brewing has changed its retail setup so orders can be picked up out of its production facility, which was not damaged in the fire.

No injuries were reported from Tuesday's fire, and a cause has not been announced.

