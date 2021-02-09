Mass COVID Vaccination Sites In Partnership With FEMA On Hold

Mass COVID-19 vaccination sites in partnership with the federal government will not happen in Oklahoma right now after all.

Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Doctor Bruce Dart said last week they were planning for a mega point of distribution site, or PODS, where up to 6,000 vaccinations per day could be administered. Deputy State Health Commissioner Keith Reed said Tuesday the state health department has learned the potential partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency wouldn’t come with an increase in vaccine doses, and the state can’t reallocate the doses it expects in coming weeks to supply mega PODS and continue its regular vaccination plan.

"Yeah, I — frustrated. I’m going to say I’ve been really frustrated with it. I’m not going to say I’m mad or angry. I’m just going to say I’m really frustrated with it and definitely disappointed for Oklahoma," Reed said.

Reed said Oklahoma would have to redirect some of its regular vaccine supply to mega PODS in order to move forward with them.

"But right now, our vaccine supply is not sufficient to be able to support a couple of those in a real concentrated effort and still have vaccine enough to provide for the rest of Oklahomans," Reed said.

Reed said he’s hopeful the state will continue seeing increases in Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccine allocations and that Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine will be approved soon.

The state is inching closer to opening vaccination appointments to adults with underlying health conditions. As of Tuesday afternoon, 587,820 Oklahomans had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with 157,679 completing a two-dose series. About 43% of adults 65 or older have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.