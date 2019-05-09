Mass Grave Investigation Meeting Set for Later This Month

Mayor G. T. Bynum and the Mass Graves Investigation Public Oversight Committee will hold a public meeting on Thursday, May 23, 5:30 p.m. at the 36thStreet Event Center, 1125 E. 36th St. N., to discuss plans to begin the investigative process into the potential mass graves search from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

“The only way to move forward in our work to bring about reconciliation in Tulsa is by seeking the truth honestly,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said. “As we open this investigation 98 years later, there are both unknowns and truths to uncover. But we are committed to exploring what happened in 1921 through a collective and transparent process - filling gaps in our city’s history, and providing healing and justice to our community.”

Last year, Mayor Bynum announced the City of Tulsa would reexamine the potential of mass graves at three sites that were identified in the 2001 State commissioned report, including: Oaklawn Cemetery, Newblock Park and Rolling Oaks Memorial Gardens, formerly Booker T. Washington Cemetery. The City has established three goals around the reexamination, including: public oversight, historical context and the physical evidence investigation.

A Public Oversight Committee was established to ensure transparency and community engagement throughout the investigation and will serve in an advisory capacity to the City during key decisions throughout the investigation. The Oversight Committee is comprised of descendants of the Tulsa Race Massacre and leaders in Tulsa’s African-American community. A team of historians and scholars will be assembled to provide historical context for the work being accomplished and document the significance of this work moving forward.