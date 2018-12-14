Massage Parlor Suspected as Prostitution Front

An undercover investigation leads to the arrest of two people on prostituion related charges.

Broken Arrow Police Department detectives received information about a South Broken Arrow massage parlor participating in commercial sex trade with some of its customers. Detectives began investigating the business, identified as Kneaded Massage, located in the 2400 block of West New Orleans Street.

The Broken Arrow Police Department's Special Investigations Unit, assisted by Tulsa Police Department Vice Detectives, executed a search warrant at the business. The business owner and one employee were arrested.

All criminal charges are intended for Tulsa District Court.