Mayor, Health Department Say They've Heard Nothing From Governor Or Feds On New WH Recommendations

By 2 minutes ago
  • An excerpt from a document prepared for the White House coronavirus task force recommending Oklahoma adopt stricter anti-COVID measures.
    Center for Public Integrity

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum and a spokesperson for Tulsa Health Director Dr. Bruce Dart said neither of them had received communications from Gov. Kevin Stitt or the federal government regarding a recently uncovered White House document dated July 14th recommending that the Tulsa metropolitan area take stricter steps to combat the coronavirus.

The document prepared for the White House coronavirus task force was obtained and published by the Center for Public Integrity. It lists Oklahoma as one of 18 states in a designated "red-zone," and recommends both state and local governments take stricter measures, such as the closure of bars and gyms, mandated mask wearing, and limit gatherings to no more than 10 individuals.

The White House document recommends that Tulsa, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, and Ottawa Counties shut down all bars and gyms, ban gatherings of more than 10 people, ensure that all businesses mandate masks be worn, and provide isolation facilities to be used by individuals who need to quarantine away from their households.

Bynum told Public Radio Tulsa on Friday that he was surprised to hear about the document on Thursday evening.

"I've not heard anything about it from the federal government or the state government," Bynum said. "I saw it online last night and I sent it to Dr. Dart this morning just to ask him if he had received anything about it -- he has not yet, either."

"His, at least, initial feel from reading the document was that it looked like something that would be a recommendation from the federal government to the state," Bynum said. "But again we haven't seen anything on it one way or the other." 

A spokesperson for the Tulsa Health Department said Dart was still looking through the document, but confirmed that he also had not been contacted by the Stitt or Trump administrations.

Dart agrees with the recommendation from the document that the governor implement a statewide mandate, the spokesperson said.

In response to a request for comment about the White House document, a spokesperson for Stitt sent back a statement that did not address or acknowledge the document or its recommendations.

In a statement posted to social media Friday, a Stitt spokesperson said the governor, who announced Wednesday that he had tested positive for COVID-19, was feeling "100%."

Tags: 
Governor Stitt
G.T. Bynum
Bruce Dart
COVID-19
COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

Related Content

White House Document Shows Oklahoma among 18 States in Coronavirus 'Red Zone'

By & Center for Public Integrity Jul 16, 2020

Portions of this article about the coronavirus red zone were originally published by the Center for Public Integrity, a nonprofit newsroom based in Washington, D.C.

A document prepared for the White House Coronavirus Task Force but not publicized suggests Oklahoma is among 18 states that should go back to more stringent measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, like limiting gatherings to 10 people, closing bars and gyms, and asking residents to wear masks at all times.

City Council Approves, Bynum Signs Mask Mandate Ordinance Taking Effect Immediately

By Jul 16, 2020
Facebook / Mayor G.T. Bynum

Update 9:20 a.m.: This story, photo, and headline have been updated to reflect that the ordinance has been signed by the mayor and is now in effect.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum has signed an ordinance that requires adults to wear face coverings in many public settings, in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19 among a skyrocketing number of cases and hospitalizations.

Stitt Tests Positive for COVID, Maintains Mask Mandate or Scaling Back Reopening Is Unnecessary

By Jul 15, 2020

Updated July 15, 2:55 p.m. with information about Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Wednesday morning he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Stitt appears to be the first governor in the U.S. to contract COVID-19. He is tested regularly and said he received his positive result on a test administered Tuesday, after he participated in a meeting of the Commissioners of the Land Office that involved Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, Agriculture Secretary Blayne Arthur and other officials.