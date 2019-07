City leaders gather at Memorial High School for another town hall meeting on the $639-million ‘Improve Our Tulsa’ project. Most of the money would go for roads and bridges.

The funding amount was increased after officials realized bridge repair had not been included But Mayor Bynum told the crowd last night that some of the money would be used for new fire trucks.

There is another meeting tonight at six at Washington High School. It is expected the proposals will be on the ballot this fall.