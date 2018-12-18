ME Says Tasered Tulsa Man Died From Heart Condition and Meth

An autopsy report says a 25-year-old Oklahoma man who died after being tased by police more than two dozen times likely died of cardiovascular disease that was made worse by drug use and exertion.

The summary report released Monday by the Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, and obtained by the Tulsa World , says the likely cause of Joshua Harvey's death was cardiac arrest "due to methamphetamine toxicity in the setting of physical exertion/restraint."

Tulsa police body-cam footage showed Harvey breaking a glass door and entering a bank on Aug. 24.

A police report says officers used their tasers on Harvey 27 times in three minutes. He lost consciousness and was taken to a hospital, where he died three days later.

Harvey's family has called for a criminal investigation into his death.