Medicaid Expansion Petition Drive Reaches Signature Threshold

With 17 days to go, the campaign to expand Medicaid in Oklahoma says it has enough signatures to put the issue on the 2020 ballot.

The campaign’s organizer, Amber England, told the news to volunteers on a conference call Thursday night.

Amber England: Because of you we have hit that mandatory signature goal of 178,000 signatures, and we’ve done it early. But we’re not stopping, because we know we have to send a mandate...We know opponents are going to do everything in their power to prevent Oklahomans from getting a chance to vote on this.

The signatures must be turned into the Secretary of State by Oct 28 so the agency can verify them.

Medicaid is federally run health insurance for low-income adults, children, pregnant women, elderly adults and people with disabilities. Oklahoma is one of 14 states that has not expanded the program to cover more of its residents.