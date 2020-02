A medical marijuana rally brings hundreds of supporters to the state capitol this week. Linda Jerchau, an owner of Hypnotic Farms in Claremore, says the main goal is to raise public awareness about legislators trying to unnecessarily tinker with medical marijuana laws that have already passed. Her message to them…’leave it alone’.

Jerchau says the aim of growers in Oklahoma is to help users of medical marijuana continue to have access to the medicine they need.