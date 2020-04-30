Related Program: 
StudioTulsa on 89.5-1

Medical Monday: "OD: Naloxone and the Politics of Overdose"

By 2 hours ago
  • Aired Monday, April 27, 2020
    Aired Monday, April 27, 2020

During the Covid-19 pandemic, it's important we don't lose sight of other epidemics that have impacted the nation's health. The opioid epidemic has contributed to lower life expectancy for non-college-educated whites in the U.S. in each of the last three years. 

Our guest today, author Nancy Campbell, has written a compelling social history of the drug Naloxone ("Narcan"), the best-known opioid reversal agent we have, and how it has evolved from a drug used only in scientific and medical settings to one that's now available over-the-counter in many jurisdictions as part of a harm reduction strategy.

 Nancy Campbell is Professor and Department Head of Science and Technology Studies at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York, and author of "OD: Naloxone and the Politics of Overdose." 

Tags: 
Opioid Epidemic
Opioid Treatment
Treatment of Opioid Addiction
John Henning Schumann
Naloxone
Narcan

Related Content

"American Overdose: The Opioid Tragedy in Three Acts"

By Jan 22, 2019

How did our nation's current opioid crisis come about? What steps were -- or were not -- taken as this epidemic was first being recognized? Who should ultimately be held accountable for this widespread tragedy? What policies enabled it, and who has benefitted most from those disastrous policies? On this edition of ST Medical Monday, we feature a "live onstage" interview that host John Schummann recently recorded here in Tulsa with Chris McGreal, a senior writer at The Guardian and former journalist for BBC.