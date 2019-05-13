Meet Keith Elder, the Newly Named Executive Director of the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra

Our guest is Keith Elder, who has recently been named the new executive director of the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra. Elder, who will assume his new job in August, comes to the TSO from the Aspen Music Festival and School, which is widely seen as one of America's top classical music festivals. A tuba player by training, Elder was the general manager and vice president in Aspen; he's also worked with the Eastman School of Music and the Detroit Symphony Orchestra. Also on ST today, commentator Barry Friedman is thinking about our state's newly enacted "medical pot" laws; he's starting to suspect that these laws (as they stand now) might make for good business..but they're bad medicine.