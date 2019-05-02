Meet Rita Williams-Garcia, the 2019 Winner of the Anne V. Zarrow Award

Each year, the Anne V. Zarrow Award for Young Readers' Literature is given by the TCCL's Tulsa Library Trust to a nationally acclaimed author who has made a significant contribution to the field of literature for young adults. This year, that award will go to Rita Williams-Garcia, our guest today on ST. She is being recognized, as noted at the TCCL website, "for writing bestselling novels for young adults that inspire imaginations, dreams, and pride in all ages. Her books encourage cultural awareness and the importance of believing in yourself." Ms. Williams-Garcia, whose popular YA novels include "One Crazy Summer" and "Clayton Byrd Goes Underground," will accept the 2019 Zarrow Award at a public presentation at the Hardesty Regional Library in Tulsa on Friday, May 3rd, at 7pm. She also will present awards to winners of the TCCL's 2019 Young People's Creative Writing Contest at this ceremony.