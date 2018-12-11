Mental Health Association Oklahoma Hands out Backpacks Full of Winter Gear to Homeless

Mental Health Association Oklahoma handed out 250 backpacks at a holiday meal on Tuesday to help Tulsa’s homeless through the winter.

Director of Recovery Services Beth Svetlic said the items can make a big difference in a homeless person’s life.

"Some of them will stay in shelters, particularly when it’s cold outside, but we have a lot of people that are finding alternative places to sleep out in the elements," Svetlic said.

This is the sixth winter Mental Health Association Oklahoma has held the backpack giveaway. Denver House volunteer Rory Dale Gabriel has been on the receiving end of those backpacks before.

"It put me in a very good mood and it kept me there, knowing that there are supplies available if you know where to look. And more often than not, supplies are volunteered to homeless people to keep them from having to look for them," Gabriel said.

Gabriel now lives in Mental Health Association housing.

Svetlic said while they gave away 250 backpacks at Boston Avenue United Methodist's Jubilee Center, the need is there to give away 250 more.

"We cold always use cold-weather items like hats and gloves, blankets, things like ponchos for when it’s raining. And we can take all of those donations at our Denver House drop-in center," Svetlic said.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch partners with Mental Health Association Oklahoma for the backpack distribution.