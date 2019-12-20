Related Program: 
Mental Health Association Oklahoma's Ongoing Efforts to Combat Homelessness

Our guest is Michael Brose, the longtime Chief Empowerment Officer at Mental Health Association Oklahoma (or MHAOK). Brose joins us to discuss this important nonprofit's ongoing work to secure permanent housing for the homeless throughout our city and our state. Per the MHAOK website: "The Association's statewide work is dedicated to promoting mental health and the equity of access to mental health care through advocacy, education, research, service, and housing. Since 1955, we have worked toward this goal. We have fought for essential access to community-based services. We have stood side-by-side in the face of tragedy and despair. We have leaned on each other through support groups and pro-bono counseling services. Alongside supporters like you, we have watched individuals overcome incredible hardships to flourish, grow, and succeed."

