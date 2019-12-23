The M.e.t. Offers Its Top 10 Green Gifts

With two shopping days left, what to get the environmentally conscious person on your list?

The Metropolitan Environmental Trust's Green Gift List has some options.

"I think it’s important that we try to focus on protecting the planet, especially when we are in the middle of a pretty commercialized time of year where there is a lot of waste that’s created, and we should try to keep mindful of that," said M.e.t. Executive Director Graham Brannin.

The list includes things like a solar-powered rover, zero-waste lunch kit and backpacks made from recycled billboards. But going out on the town can also be an eco-friendly choice.

"I think it’s a very green gift, and they tend to be the most memorable and something that you do with a person, together. And that’s what makes it so special and meaningful to the person you’re giving it to," Brannin said.

The Green Gift List suggests a scooter tour of downtown and a local brewery tour as potential outings.