Midwest City Police Shoot Man Who Was Firing Rifle And Handgun

By Associated Press 38 minutes ago

Credit Midwest City Police

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (AP) — Authorities on Sunday continued investigating the non-fatal shooting of a man by suburban Oklahoma City police after he had allegedly been firing a rifle and handgun while walking down a street.

Midwest City police officers who had responded to a shooting near a mall Friday morning found 31-year-old Taylor Slaughter walking along a sidewalk and holding a rifle, according to investigators.

Witnesses told police Slaughter had fired the rifle several times into the air.

Police say officers tried to get him to drop the rifle, but he refused and continued to fire.

KFOR-TV in Oklahoma City reported officers used a stun gun on Slaughter but it had little effect on him.

Slaughter then pulled out a handgun, starting firing again and began walking toward a nearby gas station, Interim Midwest City Police Chief Sid Porter told the television station.

“(He) still wouldn’t put (the gun) down, firing shots, and he looked like he was going into the store,” Porter said. “And then an officer fired at him.”

Slaughter was shot a second time before he was arrested, Porter said.

Slaughter was taken to a hospital. His condition was not immediately known Sunday.

