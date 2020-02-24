Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar Makes OKC Campaign Stop

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar became the latest Democratic presidential candidate to visit Oklahoma with a rally in Oklahoma City on Sunday night.

Klobuchar said while she respects Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, she’s not ready to put a socialist at the top of the ticket and prefers pursuing a policy agenda that will bring Democrats, Republicans and independents on board.

"Our job in this election is not just to win the presidency. I want to win big," Klobuchar said. "And I want to win people over and bring people with us, and I want to make sure that Kendra Horn gets re-elected."

U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn, Oklahoma’s only woman and only Democrat in Congress, is expected to face tough Republican competition this year for her seat. Horn attended Klobuchar's rally. So did state Reps. Jason Dunnington and Cyndi Munson.

Klobuchar told the OKC crowd about her plans for health care and education. She prefers a public option and actions to drive down drug prices to Medicare for all and doubling Pell Grants so more lower-income families can afford college to free college educations.

Klobuchar said she came to Oklahoma on her post-Nevada campaign swing because it’s a Super Tuesday state, and a week out from 14 states holding March 3 primaries, just 3% of Democratic delegates have been chosen.

"Only 3%. So, this means that you in Oklahoma play a major role in making the decision about the next president of the United States," Klobuchar said.

Klobuchar also said it "bugs" her Democratic candidates haven't talked more about rural issues, pointing out she sought a seat on the Senate Agriculture Committee to help rural communities.