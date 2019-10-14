Missing Girl Found in OKC Area Lake

Authorities say the body of a missing 16-year-old girl has been recovered from a central Oklahoma lake.

Oklahoma City police say Su Hliang's body was pulled early Friday afternoon from Lake Overholser. Hliang, whose family is from Burma, had been last seen on Tuesday night by friends at a function at her high school.

Family members described her as a quiet girl with not many friends. They say she left a note before she disappeared that indicated she was struggling with depression.

Police Department Capt. Larry Withrow says how the victim died is under investigation.

Earlier this year, the bodies of two teens who knew each other were recovered separately from the lake. Police also found a man's body in a wooded area near the lake.