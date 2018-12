After a seven-hour search, a missing autistic girl is found safe in Wagoner County, just east of Broken Arrow. The girl, identified as Lily Buffington, was found late last night after she failed to come home from school. She was last seen getting off a school bus, until she was located.

The Tulsa Police helicopter, Broken Arrow Police, Wagoner County Sheriff and the Wagoner County Emergnecy management agency helped in the search.

Officials say the girl was cold, but unharmed, when she was found.