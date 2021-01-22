Missing Wagoner County Woman Found Dead, Roommate Arrested On Murder Charge

By 22 minutes ago
  • Talina Galloway, 53, had been missing since April before her body was found last week in the Ouachita National Forest in Polk County, Ark.
    Talina Galloway, 53, had been missing since April before her body was found last week in the Ouachita National Forest in Polk County, Ark.
    Wagoner County Sheriff's Office

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A woman wanted for killing a former roommate in Oklahoma has been arrested in Wisconsin. 

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says 59-year-old Kore Adams was taken into custody during a traffic stop Thursday afternoon on a Wagoner County, Oklahoma warrant for first-degree murder with deliberate intent and desecration of a corpse. 

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said the victim was reported missing last spring and that she and Adams lived together. 

Adams, also known as Kore Bommeli, had reported Talina Galloway missing to Wagoner County law enforcement in mid-April.

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office later arrested Adams on several complaints including carrying or being in possession of a firearm as a felon, destroying evidence and obstruction of investigation. Her bond was set at $150,000.

While out on bond for those charges, Adams has been living in the Town of Middleton in Wisconsin.

Wagoner County District Attorney Jack Thorp obtained an arrest warrant Thursday for Adams, who has been a prime suspect in the disappearance.

Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliot said Galloway’s body was found inside a freezer in Polk County, Arkansas.

Related Content

Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Missing Welch Girls Case

By Aug 31, 2020
Harvey County, Kansas

VINITA, Okla. (AP) — A Kansas man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison in connection with the deaths of two people and the disappearance of two teenage girls more than 20 years ago.

Ronnie Busick, 69, was sentenced Monday in Craig County on one count of accessory to murder, said Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Brook Arbeitman.

Busick, who has been jailed since April 2018, was given credit for time served.

Tulsa County Sheriff Announces Closure Of Six Cold Cases

By May 15, 2020
Facebook / @TulsaCountySheriffsOffice

Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado announced Thursday the closure of six cold case homicides dating back decades. 

Five of the cases solved by the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office Cold Case Task Force, an all-volunteer team of investigators, involved suspects who had since died. 

The sixth case resulted in the Thursday arrest of Tommy Edward Harris in Osage County. Police say Harris has previously confessed to killing Kim McVey in 1992, leaving her body behind a shed in Owasso.

Murder Charge Filed In Connection With Oklahoma Cold Case

By Jul 21, 2020
Office of Attorney General

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Prosecutors filed a first-degree murder charge against an Oklahoma inmate in connection with a 33-year-old stabbing death in Lincoln County after DNA found at the crime scene matched, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter announced on Monday.

Earl Wayne Wilson, 55, was charged in the 1985 stabbing death of Paul Aikman, whose body was discovered at a rest stop on the Turner Turnpike.