This week’s cold forecast has Tulsa’s shelters booming.

The Reverend Steve Whittaker at the John 3:16 Mission says they are already seeing an influx of people trying to escape the cold. He says anytime the temp drops to 40-degrees or below with a 10 mph wind, they open a warming shelter.

When the weather gets bitterly cold, they will not turn anyone away He says the mission is in need of hats, coats and gloves to help its guests stay warm.