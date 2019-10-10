"Modi's India: At Home and Abroad" at the Tulsa Committee on Foreign Relations

Our guest is Tanvi Madan, a Senior Fellow in the Project on International Order and Strategy in the Foreign Policy Program -- and also the Director of The India Project -- at the Brookings Institution in Washington, DC. Her work centers upon India's role in the world and its foreign policy, focusing especially on the subcontinent's relations with China and the US. Madan recently gave an address at the Tulsa Committee on Foreign Relations, the title of which referred to Narendra Modi, who's been the Prime Minister of India since 2014. Her talk (which she tells us about) was titled "Modi's India: At Home and Abroad."