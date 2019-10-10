Related Program: 
StudioTulsa on 89.5-1

"Modi's India: At Home and Abroad" at the Tulsa Committee on Foreign Relations

By 8 minutes ago
  • Aired on Thursday, October 7th.
    Aired on Thursday, October 7th.

Our guest is Tanvi Madan, a Senior Fellow in the Project on International Order and Strategy in the Foreign Policy Program -- and also the Director of The India Project -- at the Brookings Institution in Washington, DC. Her work centers upon India's role in the world and its foreign policy, focusing especially on the subcontinent's relations with China and the US. Madan recently gave an address at the Tulsa Committee on Foreign Relations, the title of which referred to Narendra Modi, who's been the Prime Minister of India since 2014. Her talk (which she tells us about) was titled "Modi's India: At Home and Abroad."

Tags: 
India
Tulsa Committee on Foreign Relations
India Pakistan relations
Pakistan
Foreign Affairs
Global Affairs
The Brookings Institution
Asian History
History
International Trade
Economics

Related Content

A Conversation with Husain Haqqani, Former Pakistani Ambassador to the U.S.

By Apr 30, 2018

On this edition of ST, we speak with Ambassador Husain Haqqani, who served as Pakistan's ambassador to the United States from 2008 to 2011. Now working as a Hudson Institute Senior Fellow, where he is also the Director for South and Central Asia, Haqqani is widely credited with managing a difficult American-Pakistani partnership during a critical phase in the global war on terrorism. He has, moreover, served as an advisor to four different Pakistani Prime Ministers; he is also co-editor of the journal Current Trends in Islamist Ideology.

"The Patient Assassin," An Untold History in India's Quest for Independence

By Jul 17, 2019

A hundred years ago in a dusty courtyard in Amritsar, India, a horrific massacre took place when British Raj troops opened fire on thousands of unarmed men, women, and children attending a peaceful demonstration. 1650 rounds of ammunition were expended, most hit their targets. As many as a thousand died. Today, outside of Jallianwala Bagh, as its called, there's a statue of a man, with a defiant expression, holding a clod of earth in his outstretched hand.

At U.N., India's Modi Discusses Pakistan, Terrorism, And Peace

By Sep 27, 2014

Saying his country is prepared to resume peace talks with Pakistan, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the U.N. General Assembly Saturday that the discussion must take place "without the shadow of terrorism."

Brash On The Campaign Trail, Modi Steps Into Parliament Humble

By May 20, 2014

Copyright 2018 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

From NPR News, this is ALL THINGS CONSIDERED. I'm Audie Cornish.

ROBERT SIEGEL, HOST:

And I'm Robert Siegel.

"NATO Goes Global: A Look at the Record" at the Tulsa Committee on Foreign Relations

By Sep 24, 2019

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization plays a much different role in the world today than it did when it was originally established in 1949. But what exactly is the role of NATO now? Our guest is Dr. Rajan Menon, Professor of International Relations at the City College of New York. He was a guest recently of the Tulsa Committee on Foreign Relations, where he spoke on "NATO Goes Global: A Look at the Record." Dr. Menon has been a Fellow at the Carnegie Council on Ethics in International Affairs and at the New America Foundation.

'Ants Among Elephants' Examines Family And Caste In India

By editor Aug 5, 2017

Copyright 2018 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

STACEY VANEK SMITH, HOST:

In the caste system of India, the family you're born into can determine a lot - where you live, who you marry, the jobs you'll have. Sujatha Gidla was born in untouchable - the lowest caste in Indian society.