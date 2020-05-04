Monday's News Update From KWGS

Monday's top stories:
- As the state continues opening up following Governor Kevin Stitt's reopen plan, coronavirus infections continue to climb, with nearly 4,000 Oklahomans confirmed to have or have had the virus. 238 have died
- A Pentecostal church in Tulsa associated with a number of COVID-19 cases and deaths met for in-person worship services Sunday, one of a minority of churches in the city to do so.
- The Oklahoma State Capitol, where lawmakers will reconvene today, will also reopen its doors to the public, who have been barred from entry since March.