Monday's News Update From KWGS

Monday's top stories:

  • As the state continues opening up following Governor Kevin Stitt's reopen plan, coronavirus infections continue to climb, with nearly 4,000 Oklahomans confirmed to have or have had the virus. 238 have died
  • A Pentecostal church in Tulsa associated with a number of COVID-19 cases and deaths met for in-person worship services Sunday, one of a minority of churches in the city to do so.
  • The Oklahoma State Capitol, where lawmakers will reconvene today, will also reopen its doors to the public, who have been barred from entry since March.

Oklahoma Nears 4,000 Cases of COVID-19 with 121 New Cases Reported Sunday

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 121 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state's total to 3,972.

The state saw more than 100 new cases reported five of seven days this week.

The number of new cases again outpaced the number of new people considered to have recovered from the illness, 81.

New deaths and hospitalizations were not reported Sunday.

At Tulsa Church Ravaged By COVID-19, A Return To The Pews

Metro Pentecostal Church in Tulsa has lost several congregants and at least one pastor to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus currently spreading throughout Oklahoma, the country, and the world. One member spent 31 days on a ventilator. The head pastor fought and recovered from the illness.

Still, on Sunday, it became one of the first churches in Tulsa to reopen for in person worship service following Governor Kevin Stitt's orders to allow houses of worship to begin welcoming back congregations.

Oklahoma Capitol To Reopen To Public On Limited Basis

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Capitol will reopen to the public on a limited basis this week as the Legislature prepares to return and residents began returning to businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

State Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat and House Speaker Charles McCall said the public can enter the building starting 10 a.m. Monday after being screened and under social distancing and health safety protocols. 