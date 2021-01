6:31 a.m. newscast

Monday's top stories:

• Some Oklahomans, including a sheriff and two mayors, were present in Washington, D.C., on the day of the insurrectionist attack on the U.S. Capitol. They deny participating in violence.

• COVID-19 hits new record highs in Oklahoma. Nearly 65,000 Oklahomans were reported infected Sunday, the highest single-day total ever.