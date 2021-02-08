Monday's News Update From KWGS

6:31 a.m. newscast

Monday's top stories:

• The Oklahoma State Medical Association announced it will file a motion with the Oklahoma Supreme Court requesting an injunction to halt contracts with companies tapped to manage Oklahoma's Medicaid expansion.

• An executive from Oklahoma's largest health care system said he's wary of Gov. Kevin Stitt's plan to move to a managed care Medicaid model.

• Traffic problems across the Tulsa metro Monday morning caused by freezing drizzle and icy conditions. A winter weather advisory is in effect, and the week is forecast to get significantly colder.