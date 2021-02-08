Monday's News Update From KWGS

Monday's top stories:

• The Oklahoma State Medical Association announced it will file a motion with the Oklahoma Supreme Court requesting an injunction to halt contracts with companies tapped to manage Oklahoma's Medicaid expansion.

• An executive from Oklahoma's largest health care system said he's wary of Gov. Kevin Stitt's plan to move to a managed care Medicaid model.

• Traffic problems across the Tulsa metro Monday morning caused by freezing drizzle and icy conditions. A winter weather advisory is in effect, and the week is forecast to get significantly colder.

Related Content

State Medical Association To Ask Court For Injunction To Stop Medicaid Managed Care Contracts

Oklahoma State Medical Association

The Oklahoma State Medical Association announced Saturday it plans to ask the Oklahoma Supreme Court for an injunction that would prevent the state from proceeding with contracts to oversee managed care of Oklahoma's expanded Medicaid program.

Integris Executive Who Saw Iowa Medicaid Privatization Tells Lawmakers It's 'Difficult' Change

KWGS News file photo

An executive at Oklahoma’s largest health care system told Oklahoma lawmakers he’s wary of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s current plan to privatize the state’s Medicaid program.

Icy Start To Cold Week; Winter Weather Advisory In Effect

Freezing drizzle caused collisions and major traffic delays across the Tulsa metro Monday morning, with meteorologists predicting colder and windier conditions later in the week.

"All bridges & overpasses are iced over," the Tulsa Fire Department wrote in a 5:30 a.m. tweet. "Tulsa Fire has already responded to dozens of vehicle collisions."