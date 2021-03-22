Monday's News Update From KWGS

Monday's top stories:

• A "Stop Asian Hate" demonstration is planned for Friday afternoon in downtown Tulsa in opposition to the national rise in anti-Asian violence and hate crimes.

• Gov. Kevin Stitt says "MEAT ALL WEEK," as state lawmakers declare Oklahomans should "consume and enjoy meat and poultry" this week.

• Oral Roberts University has won twice in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1974. The Sooners face Gonzaga Monday. The Oklahoma State Cowboys were knocked out by Oregon State Sunday.

Demonstration Opposing Anti-Asian Hate Crimes Planned For Friday In Downtown Tulsa

With anti-Asian hate crimes continuing to rise nationally -- and in the shadow of Tuesday's mass shooting at Atlanta-area Asian-owned spas -- Tulsa organizers are planning a rally to stand against hate and in solidarity with the Asian American and Pacific Islander community. 

Stitt Says 'MEAT ALL WEEK' After State Lawmakers Resolve It 'Just Tastes Good'

Gov. Kevin Stitt

"MEAT ALL WEEK."

March Madness: Oral Roberts, OU Continue On; OSU Knocked Out

University of Oklahoma Men's Basketball

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Dunk City, say hello to Max Abmas and soaring Oral Roberts. 

The fraternity of No. 15 seeds to reach the second week of the NCAA Tournament has its second member. 

“It’s really just mind blowing,” forward Kevin Obanor said. “We’re grateful. Just happy that we got the win.”