Monday's News Update From KWGS

6:31 a.m. newscast

Monday's top stories:

• A "Stop Asian Hate" demonstration is planned for Friday afternoon in downtown Tulsa in opposition to the national rise in anti-Asian violence and hate crimes.

• Gov. Kevin Stitt says "MEAT ALL WEEK," as state lawmakers declare Oklahomans should "consume and enjoy meat and poultry" this week.

• Oral Roberts University has won twice in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1974. The Sooners face Gonzaga Monday. The Oklahoma State Cowboys were knocked out by Oregon State Sunday.