6:31 a.m. newscast

Monday's top stories:

• The world's eyes are on Tulsa as the centennial anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre looms.

• Tulsa hosted thousands from around the world for an Ironman competition this weekend.

• Oklahoma state lawmakers have given up on a push to block Gov. Kevin Stitt from implementing his plan to outsource Medicaid expansion to for-profit managed care companies.