Monday's News Update From KWGS

8:31 a.m. newscast

Monday's top stories:

• The Oklahoma Republican Party is standing by an offensive Facebook post they made on Friday comparing employers requiring workers be vaccinated against COVID-19 to Nazi atrocities committed against Jews.

• Gov. Kevin Stitt is taking a hands-off approach to the state's low COVID vaccination rate, according to a new Oklahoma Watch report.

• The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality health advisory for Tulsa and Washington counties as smoke from west coast wildfires settles over the area. Residents should avoid spending time outdoors Monday.