6:31 a.m. newscast

Monday's top stories:

• Oklahomans needing hospital care are in some cases being transferred to hospitals in distant states like Utah and Idaho due to the precariousness of the state's hospital system amid the COVID-19 surge.

• The Tulsa City Council will consider adopting a new mandatory mask ordinance at a special meeting Monday evening.

• Cherokee National Holiday celebrations will again be mostly virtual this year due to the worsening pandemic situation, the Tribe announced.