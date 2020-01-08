Monitors Critical of State Efforts to Develop Foster Homes for Kids With Trauma, Other Needs

Experts monitoring Oklahoma’s progress instituting court-ordered foster-care reforms report the state is still not doing enough to provide homes to children who need therapeutic care.

In their latest commentary on the settlement agreement known as the Pinnacle Plan, experts known as co-neutrals report the Oklahoma Department of Human Services has seen an 82% net decline in therapeutic foster homes since 2013.

Attorney Marcia Robinson Lowry represented plaintiffs in the lawsuit that led to the Pinnacle Plan. She said the drop comes after officials’ assurances they’ve had meeting after meeting each year to develop more such homes.

"It really beggars the imagination why they can’t do it. They are not doing it. The report this time almost looks like the Keystone Kops because they are not — they simply aren’t doing it," Lowry said.

The co-neutrals reported DHS developed just 16 new therapeutic foster homes out of a goal of 139 from July 2018 to June 2019.

Lowry said the lack of homes for kids with trauma and other needs hinders Oklahoma’s overall progress.

"For example, the stability of placements, the permanency issues, all of those issues are affected by the fact that children are not in the first instance being matched with appropriate foster homes," Lowry said.

Having enough therapeutic foster homes is one of 23 targets Oklahoma has not met since the Pinnacle Plan was put in place in February 2012.

"This is a court order that has been in effect for eight years, and the state initially had predicted that it would take them five years to meet the terms of the agreement. We are distressed that it is now year eight and they still haven’t met so many of the target outcomes," Lowry said.

The agency says they are trying to find more therapeutic foster options and notes they’ve made good faith progress in most areas.

"We have seen the number of children and youth in foster care decline, which is partially due to ensuring they don't linger in the system but also because we are serving more families through preventative programs in their own homes before foster care is even needed," Dr. Deborah Shropshire, the DHS child welfare director, said in a statement. "We are also hard at work improving our business practices to better serve our customers, including filling vacant child welfare staff positions. In fact, we are fully staffed in Oklahoma and Tulsa counties for the first time in many years. This is a critical step in our ability to better serve the children and youth of our state."

Current DHS Director Justin Brown took charge about two weeks after the period the latest report covers ended. Lowry said she and other attorneys are meeting with DHS officials Thursday.