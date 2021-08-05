More Than 150,000 Oklahomans Now Qualified For Medicaid

By 4 hours ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — More than 150,000 Oklahomans have qualified for Medicaid under an expansion of the program approved by voters, and state health officials say they suspect many more Oklahomans are eligible but haven’t yet applied.

The Oklahoma Health Care Authority reported Monday that 154,316 Oklahomans have qualified for the additional health benefits. Of those, nearly 91,000 live in urban areas and about 63,000 in rural Oklahoma. About half are between 19 and 34 years old.

“We are currently working with our community partners to reach those hard-to-find eligible adults,” said OHCA CEO Kevin Corbett. “We encourage Oklahomans to spread the word to their family and friends in hopes of providing health care coverage to those who need it.”

After a decade of Republican resistance, Oklahoma voters narrowly approved a constitutional amendment last year to expand eligibility for benefits. Now, an individual who earns up to $17,796 annually or $36,588 for a family of four qualifies for Medicaid health care coverage.

The Health Care Authority has projected that about 215,000 residents would qualify for expanded Medicaid for a total annual cost of about $1.3 billion. The estimated state share would be about $164 million.

Medicaid Expansion
Medicaid
Health Care
Health Care Policy

Campaign Manager For Medicaid Expansion Ballot Measure: 'We Have To Protect This Victory'

By Jul 6, 2021
Yes on 802

The campaign manager for the ballot measure to expand Medicaid in Oklahoma said the work is not over even though benefits went into effect last Thursday.

Yes on 802's Amber England said last week advocates must now keep tabs on officials who can affect the program.

HHS Secretary Visits Oklahoma To Mark Medicaid Expansion Effective Date

By Jul 1, 2021
Matt Trotter / KWGS

A special guest visited Oklahomans celebrating Medicaid expansion taking effect Thursday.

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra spoke briefly at Friendship Church in north Tulsa. Becerra praised advocates and health officials on hand for their work to get voters to approve expansion last year through a ballot measure.

OU College Of Dentistry Announces Clinic Expansion In Tulsa

By Jul 19, 2021
OU

The OU College of Dentistry will open a state-of-the art clinic in Tulsa.

The roughly 5,000-square foot facility on the OU-Tulsa campus is expected to open in June 2022 and will be the first of several planned across the state.

Dr. Raymond Cohlmia is dean of the OU College of Dentistry. He said the new clinics are meant to address a lack of access to affordable, comprehensive care in Oklahoma, not to just churn out additional dentists and hygienists.