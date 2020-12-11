More Than 2,000 Oklahomans Now Dead from COVID as Infection Rate Shows No Sign of Dropping

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Friday reported 3,900 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 229,353.

Tulsa County had 600 of Friday's cases. Its total now stands at 38,522, second to Oklahoma County's 47,460.

The state's seven-day average of new cases, which shows the trend in infections, remains near record levels despite dropping from 3,058 to 2,925. The average has held relatively steady the past six days. The record is 3,387, set the day after Thanksgiving. Oct. 5 was the last time the seven-day average was below 1,000.

Tulsa County's seven-day average of new cases fell from 486 to 468. Since the county's seven-day average first broke 400 on Nov. 16, it has dipped below that on just four days. The record of 498 was set last Friday.

The state reported 27 deaths. In Tulsa County, five women and three men 65 or older were reported dead. Statewide, four adults 50 to 64 years old and 15 more adults 65 or older were also reported dead.

Since March 18, COVID-19 has officially killed 2,007 Oklahomans, 303 of them Tulsa County residents. The state has reported an average of 21 deaths the past seven days.

There were 1,730 Oklahomans hospitalized for COVID-19 on Thursday evening, 21 more than on Wednesday. Of those hospitalized Thursday, 1,667 had positive coronavirus tests. Overall, 456 Oklahomans hospitalized for COVID-19 were in intensive care units, three fewer than on Wednesday.

According to the state health department, Tulsa County had 403 residents hospitalized as of Thursday evening, three more than on Wednesday. The record is 431, set Nov. 30.

Over the course of the pandemic, 13,969 Oklahomans have been hospitalized for COVID-19.

As of Thursday, the state reported 4% of its adult ICU beds and 11% of its medical surgery beds were available. As of Thursday, six of Oklahoma's eight hospital regions, including Tulsa and Oklahoma counties, are at tier three of a four-tier hospital surge plan, meaning 20% to 40% of patients have tested positive for COVID-19 for at least three consecutive days. The OKC and Northeast regions have seen at least three consecutive days of 34% to 35% of patients with COVID. Only the east central region remains in tier one.

The state health department reported 1,414 additional patients as recovered on Friday, bringing the total to 195,643. Patients are considered to have recovered if they did not die, are not currently hospitalized and it has been at least 14 days since their symptoms began. Symptoms have been reported to linger for several weeks for some individuals.

The state has 31,703 active cases of COVID-19, 2,459 more than the day before. The record is 33,844, set Nov. 23.

Tulsa County reported 136 additional patients as recovered, bringing the total to 33,093. The county has 5,126 active cases, 456 more than the day before, a new record. The old record of 5,078 was set Nov. 23.

The state's reported overall positive test rate rose 0.1 percentage points on Thursday to 10%. Out of 23,303 tests reported on Thursday, 15.6% were positive. Each positive test does not necessarily represent a unique individual.

The state also reports its cumulative positive test rate, a metric used by Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. It is calculated by dividing the number of cases by the number of negative tests plus the number of cases. As of Thursday, that rate was 9.7%, unchanged from Wednesday.

Johns Hopkins uses the different rate to compare states that may track testing differently. It notes the ideal way to calculate the positivity rate is dividing the number of people who test positive by the number of people who are tested, which is how Oklahoma's overall rate is calculated.

The World Health Organization's benchmark indicating adequate testing is a 5% positive test rate.

All 77 Oklahoma counties are again at orange level on the state's COVID alert map, indicating the highest risk of transmission. Cimarron County had dropped to the green level last week.

Tulsa County's rate of new cases per 100,000 population rose 23.3% this week, going from 60.5 to 74.6. The highest rate of new cases was 428.4 in Alfalfa County, up 402.8% from last week. The sparsely populated county saw dozens of new confirmed cases this week.

The orange level starts at 14.3 new cases per 100,000. Several counties have new case rates over 100.

Regardless of transmission rates, counties are not classified at red, the alert map's highest level, unless COVID patients account for 40% of the staffed hospital beds in that county's state hospital region.