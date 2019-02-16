More Potential for Icy Weather

Scattered areas of light drizzle and or light freezing drizzle become possible this evening and overnight with the greater potential across far Northeast Oklahoma and also far Northwest Arkansas. A light glaze of ice accumulation mainly on elevated surfaces may be possible for locations near the Kansas and Missouri borders. Precipitation should taper off and exit Sunday morning. Precipitation chances return late Monday night and increase Tuesday through Tuesday night in response to a low pressure system lifting northeast into the Plains. A shallow cold airmass forecast over the region ahead of the system will allow for the potential for a wintry mix of freezing rain and snow as well as rain showers for Eastern Oklahoma and Northwest Arkansas. Uncertainties remain in the details with the approaching system and as such precipitation amounts and locations will continue to be updated over the next few days.