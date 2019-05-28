More Rain Expected Across the Region

A storm system will approach the Plains today, with a surface dryline west of Interstate 35 by late afternoon. A strong cap will likely prevent storms from developing until late this afternoon. However, once storms do form, they will quickly become severe given strong instability and strong deep layer wind shear. Large hail, damaging wind gusts, and isolated tornadoes will be possible with discrete cells late this afternoon. These initial cells will likely evolve into clusters or lines as they move into northeast Oklahoma. The potential for tornadoes across northeast Oklahoma will increase into the evening as the low level jet strengthens. A severe squall line may develop after dark, with a threat of quick spinup tornadoes on the leading edge of the line, spreading into northwest Arkansas mainly after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall is possible across far northeast Oklahoma into northwest Arkansas, especially after the storms evolve into a line or complex. Flash flooding is possible. The severe weather threat shifts south and east on Wednesday. Some scattered strong to severe storm development is expected across southeast Oklahoma, west central and northwest Arkansas during the afternoon and evening. These storms will be capable of producing large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes. A large complex of storms is expected to move across eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas Wednesday night, with an increasing threat for dangerous flash flooding as well as damaging winds.