More Younger Oklahomans Dying Of COVID-19 Raises Concern

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The head of coronavirus response at the University of Oklahoma Medical Center said Friday that an increase in the number of younger Oklahoma residents dying as a result of the virus has become a worry.

Although most of the 484 deaths reported in the state due to COVID-19 remain in the 65 and older age group with nearly 80%, an increase in deaths among those 36-49 years old shows it can kill younger people as well and is more worrisome than an increase of nearly 5,000 in reported cases in the state during the past week, Dr. Dale Bratzler said.

“What concerns me even more (than the increase in cases) is that in the past seven days 39 deaths have been reported, and while the majority of them are that age group of 65 and older, there have been a number of deaths in younger people this past week ... in their mid-40s. So this virus can cause death in younger age group people,” Bratzler said.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health has reported Friday that 3.3%, about 16, of the total 484 deaths due to COVID-19 were 36-49, but four of the 39 deaths in the past week, 9.75%, are in that age group.

A health department spokesperson did not immediately respond to messages for comment.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Oklahoma has spiked since the state began reopening in late April, rising by more than 25,000 and including Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt among the positive cases to more than 29,000 on Friday.

Bratzler also supported the wearing of masks, which Stitt has resisted mandating statewide although some cities have adopted mask requirements.

“No mask is perfect, but dramatically reduces the risk of getting the disease and dying from the disease,” Bratzler said.