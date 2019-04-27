Mother Charged in Son's Scooter Death

The mother of 5-year-old boy, killed in a hit-and-run crash, has been charged in connection with the case.

The Tulsa County District Attorney’s office charged 23-year-old Eveyln Ortiz-Luevano, with child neglect and negligent homicide.

Last Tuesday night at 31st and Riverside, near the Gathering Place, five year-old Cadence Reyes-Ortiz was killed while riding a scooter with his mother. Police say the alleged driver of the car, Renier S. Davison, fled the scene. The boy died later at the hospital.

Only one person is allowed on the rented scooters and that person must be over 18 and wearing a helmet. None of those requirements were met.

Davison turned himself in the next morning after police released his name. Investigators reviewed video from Gathering Place to piece together the details.