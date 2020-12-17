Multicounty Grand Jury Indicts Stitt Cabinet Member

A member of Governor Kevin Stitt’s cabinet has been indicted by Oklahoma’s multicounty grand jury.

Secretary of Digital Transformation and Administration David Ostrowe faces a felony charge of attempted bribery of an official after allegedly telling state tax commissioners to waive a company’s penalties and interest on a tax debt or appropriations to their agency would be withheld.

The governor’s office said it takes the allegations seriously but is still getting information about the situation.

"The governor has faith in the fairness of Oklahoma’s justice system which includes the presumption of innocence," a statement read.

Ostrowe told the Oklahoman he didn’t make any threats and regularly interacts with the tax commission on such matters.

Stitt nominated Ostrowe for the cabinet position in January 2019. He was confirmed by the state Senate in April 2019.