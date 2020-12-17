Multicounty Grand Jury Indicts Stitt Cabinet Member

By 2 minutes ago

Secretary of Digital Transformation and Administration David Ostrowe

A member of Governor Kevin Stitt’s cabinet has been indicted by Oklahoma’s multicounty grand jury.

Secretary of Digital Transformation and Administration David Ostrowe faces a felony charge of attempted bribery of an official after allegedly telling state tax commissioners to waive a company’s penalties and interest on a tax debt or appropriations to their agency would be withheld.

The governor’s office said it takes the allegations seriously but is still getting information about the situation.

"The governor has faith in the fairness of Oklahoma’s justice system which includes the presumption of innocence," a statement read.

Ostrowe told the Oklahoman he didn’t make any threats and regularly interacts with the tax commission on such matters.

Stitt nominated Ostrowe for the cabinet position in January 2019. He was confirmed by the state Senate in April 2019.

Tags: 
David Ostrowe
Governor Stitt

Related Content

Determined to Have All Schools in Person, Stitt Moves Teachers up to Phase 2 of Vaccination Plan

By 20 minutes ago
Oklahoma House GOP

Gov. Kevin Stitt announced on Thursday pre-K through 12th grade teachers and support staff are now in phase two of the state’s COVID vaccination plan.

They were previously in phase three of four. The move is aimed at a specific goal. 

"Parents and students, I hear you. I am fighting for you. Let me be very clear: I want every Oklahoma school child to have an in-person option in January, period," Stitt said.

Oklahoma's Electors Award 7 Electoral Votes To Trump, Pence

By Dec 14, 2020
Screenshot / KOCO 5 News

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s seven presidential electors officially awarded the state’s electoral votes to President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence on Monday during a meeting at the state Capitol.

The seven Republican electors, all GOP activists in Oklahoma, signed certificates awarding the votes to Trump, who won Oklahoma with more than 65% of the vote.

The results will be sent to Washington and tallied in a Jan. 6 joint session of Congress over which Pence will preside. Electors from all 50 states and the District of Columbia were meeting Monday.

Top Lawmakers Defend Legislature's Authority, Dismiss Concept of Stitt as 'State CEO'

By Dec 10, 2020

The top state lawmakers from both parties sat down for a public affairs panel with the Oklahoma State Chamber this week, and all of them pushed back on President and CEO Chad Warmington’s opening to a question about the legislature’s working relationship with Gov. Kevin Stitt.

"Some have analogized that the governor is CEO and the legislature is his board of directors. Kind of curious if you all see the relationship that way," Warmington said.