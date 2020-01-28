Muscogee (Creek) Nation Joins Gaming Compact Lawsuit

The Muscogee (Creek) Nation has joined four other tribes in a gaming compact lawsuit against Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt.

The Creeks filed a motion to intervene in the suit originally filed by the Cherokee, Chickasaw and Choctaw nations. The Citizen Potawatomi Nation joined in that lawsuit Friday.

The Muscogee (Creek) National Council last week approved spending up to $500,000 on the lawsuit, which asks a federal judge to decide whether the tribes’ gaming compact with the state automatically renewed.

" Requesting a federal judicial decision on Gov. Stitt's dispute of our compact renewal ensures a swift resolution for all involved," Muscogee (Creek) Nation Principal Chief David Hill said after the council approved the funding.

Stitt responded to the lawsuit last week by asking the judge to shut down Class III gaming.