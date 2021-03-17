Muscogee (Creek) Nation Plans Late March COVID Vaccination Clinic At Expo Square

By 1 hour ago

Credit Food and Drug Administration

The Muscogee (Creek) Nation and Indian Health Service will hold a 4,000 dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Tulsa next weekend.

Shots will be given March 26 and 27 in a four-lane drive-thru at the fairgrounds’ River Spirit Expo Center.

"So, we’re taking all Native Americans 18 years and older, non-Native American family members and caregivers of the Native household," said Muscogee (Creek) Nation Department of Health Director of Environment of Care and Emergency Management Kami Willis.

Eligible individuals must book an appointment by March 24. That can be done online at creekhealth.org/covidvaccine or by calling the tribe’s vaccine information line at 918-758-3601.

The Creek Nation reports it’s vaccinated nearly one-third of its estimated 65,000 citizens in Oklahoma.

Tags: 
Muscogee Creek Nation
Vaccines
COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

Related Content

Osage Nation Opens COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility To Anyone 18 Or Older

By Mar 15, 2021
Osage Nation / Wah-Zha-Zhe Health Center

The Osage Nation is among the latest Oklahoma tribes to begin offering the COVID-19 vaccine to all adults who want it, Native and non-Native alike.

"We want to ensure our Native people are vaccinated, but we have a lot of neighbors that we live side-by-side -- community members, friends, family members, coworkers that are non-Native," Osage Nation Health Services chief operations and compliance officer Laura Sawney said. "So in order to ensure that we're saturating all of our Native communities, that includes non-Natives."

Oklahoma Prisons To Reopen Visitation As Vaccine Access Grows

By Mar 16, 2021
KWGS News File Photo

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — State prison inmates in Oklahoma will again be allowed visitors, more than six months after visitations were suspended due to the coronavirus, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections announced Tuesday.

“Staff and inmate vaccinations offer protection to our facilities and communities and make it possible to resume visitation” starting April 1, according to a statement from DOC director Scott Crow.

Inmate visitation was suspended Sept. 30 in an effort to stem the spread of the virus.

Muscogee (Creek) Nation Court Has Seen Criminal Filings Increase Thirtyfold Since McGirt Ruling

By Jan 27, 2021
Joe Ravi / CC-BY-SA 3.0

Since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in McGirt v Oklahoma that the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation was never disestablished, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma have seen more than four times as many criminal defendants.

The Muscogee (Creek) Nation Court saw an even bigger increase in cases.