Muscogee (Creek) Nation Plans Late March COVID Vaccination Clinic At Expo Square

The Muscogee (Creek) Nation and Indian Health Service will hold a 4,000 dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Tulsa next weekend.

Shots will be given March 26 and 27 in a four-lane drive-thru at the fairgrounds’ River Spirit Expo Center.

"So, we’re taking all Native Americans 18 years and older, non-Native American family members and caregivers of the Native household," said Muscogee (Creek) Nation Department of Health Director of Environment of Care and Emergency Management Kami Willis.

Eligible individuals must book an appointment by March 24. That can be done online at creekhealth.org/covidvaccine or by calling the tribe’s vaccine information line at 918-758-3601.

The Creek Nation reports it’s vaccinated nearly one-third of its estimated 65,000 citizens in Oklahoma.