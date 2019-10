It has been four months since the spring flooding on the Arkansas River tried to free the USS Batfish. Water usually doesn't bother a submarine, unless it is 80-years old.

The World War II submarine, usually on dry ground, was floated by the floodwater and nearly broke away. Batfish curator Brent Trout says high humidity caused tiles on the inside of the submarine to curl. Most have now been replaced.

Trout hopes to be in a position to reopen the sub to visitors in the near future.