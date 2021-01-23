Muskogee Man Arrested In Connection With Capitol Siege

A Muskogee man is in custody at the Muskogee County Jail in connection with a federal warrant issued for his alleged role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Jail officials confirmed Saturday morning that Andrew Ericson, 23, was being held after being arrested Friday by federal law enforcement.

Ericson is charged with unlawful entry on restricted buildings or grounds and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. The warrant was issued on Jan. 20 by U.S. Magistrate Judge Zia M. Faruqui of the District Court for the District of Columbia.

According to an affidavit filed Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma by FBI Special Agent James C. Judd, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma Trent Shores contacted the FBI on Jan. 8 regarding possible photographic evidence linking Ericson to the attack.

A witness then told the FBI they saw Ericson livestreaming his entry into the Capitol on Jan. 6 on the social media app Snapchat.

"During the livestream, Witness I also saw ERICSON enter what Witness I thinks is Nancy Pelosi's office and take what appeared to be a beer out of a refrigerator in an office," the affidavit states.

"Witness I ... is '1,000% certain of the identity' of ANDREW ERICSON in the livestream," the affidavit states.

Ericson is scheduled for an initial court appearance before Magistrate Judge Kimberly E. West of the Eastern District of Oklahoma in Muskogee at noon on Monday.