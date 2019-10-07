Muskogee Voters To Decide the Fate of School Bond

Muskogee voters go to the polls tomorrow to decide the fate of a $110-million school bond measure. If approved the cash would be used to renovate aging school buildings and update athletic facilities.

The Muskogee Public Schools Board of Education approved an election to be held on October 8, 2019 for a bond issue. This proposition which will prioritize safety and security, renovate and repair aging school facilities, enhance existing infrastructure and maintain cutting edge technology.

The bond is a 12 year-lease revenue bond issue that will increase the district millage rate from 20 mills to 32 mills (a 12 mill increase).