When Antonín Dvořák came to America in the 1890s, he found a nation searching for its own musical language. He thought that Black spirituals and Native American songs would make an ideal source for that new language, and he set about to prove it in an evocative string quartet. Classical Tulsa host Jason Heilman introduces Dvořák's "American" String Quartet in 10 minutes or less, as part of Chamber Music Tulsa's 2020-21 concert season.

